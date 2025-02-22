iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Position Lifted by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Leuthold Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 3.55% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 193,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 16,955 shares during the last quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 140,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after buying an additional 18,166 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 59.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC now owns 27,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 41.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 89,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 25,996 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IGOV opened at $39.09 on Friday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.91.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.2269 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

