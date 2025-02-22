iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.46% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IMCG. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IMCG opened at $76.80 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $64.17 and a one year high of $81.68. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.23.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.