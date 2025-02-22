iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $6,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 405.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $122.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $124.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

