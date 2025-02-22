ishares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World Ex USA ETF (NYSEARCA:PABD) Shares Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

ishares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World Ex USA ETF (NYSEARCA:PABD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.23 and last traded at $55.16. 179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 28,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.91.

ishares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World Ex USA ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.78.

About ishares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World Ex USA ETF

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF (PABD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets excluding the US. The fund utilizes ESG criteria aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement when selecting and weighing securities.

