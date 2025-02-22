iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $125.50 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $109.12 and a 12-month high of $136.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.62.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

