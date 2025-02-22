Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) & Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Critical Review

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) and Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Jack in the Box and Super Hi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jack in the Box -2.34% -15.79% 4.36% Super Hi International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.8% of Jack in the Box shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Jack in the Box shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jack in the Box $1.57 billion 0.46 -$36.69 million ($1.95) -19.72 Super Hi International $686.36 million 2.12 $25.26 million N/A N/A

This table compares Jack in the Box and Super Hi International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Super Hi International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jack in the Box.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Jack in the Box and Super Hi International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jack in the Box 1 9 6 0 2.31 Super Hi International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Jack in the Box currently has a consensus target price of $52.13, suggesting a potential upside of 35.55%. Given Jack in the Box’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Jack in the Box is more favorable than Super Hi International.

Summary

Jack in the Box beats Super Hi International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Super Hi International

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

