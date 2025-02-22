Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Holdings Increased by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,783 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Auour Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 102,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.87 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $51.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.80.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

