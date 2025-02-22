Jennifer Lew Sells 6,912 Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Stock

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) CFO Jennifer Lew sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $20,183.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,088.40. This trade represents a 8.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Lew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 13th, Jennifer Lew sold 1,786 shares of Annexon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $5,322.28.

Annexon Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANNX opened at $2.81 on Friday. Annexon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $299.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55.

Institutional Trading of Annexon

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Annexon by 0.5% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 328,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Annexon by 1.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 159,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Annexon by 10.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Annexon by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Annexon by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 63,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANNX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

