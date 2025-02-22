Jennifer Lew Sells 6,912 Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Stock

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) CFO Jennifer Lew sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $20,183.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,088.40. This trade represents a 8.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jennifer Lew also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 13th, Jennifer Lew sold 1,786 shares of Annexon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $5,322.28.
Annexon Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ ANNX opened at $2.81 on Friday. Annexon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $299.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANNX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.
Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
