Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.27 and traded as high as $41.95. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS shares last traded at $41.95, with a volume of 2,367 shares trading hands.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

