JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CFO Sells $513,386.58 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 11,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $513,386.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,733.94. This represents a 6.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, January 27th, Eduard Grabscheid sold 2,152 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $75,320.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Eduard Grabscheid sold 834 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $25,520.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $38.53 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.83.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.28). JFrog had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $116.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in JFrog by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,996,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,703,000 after purchasing an additional 965,912 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of JFrog by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of JFrog by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 185,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 30,035 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of JFrog by 1,312.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 438,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after buying an additional 407,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

