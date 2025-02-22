JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Stock Price

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DRS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leonardo DRS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS Stock Down 7.5 %

DRS opened at $28.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.51. Leonardo DRS has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.18 million. Analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Leonardo DRS Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Pamela Morrow sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $386,391.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,387.65. This trade represents a 46.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Lynn III sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $1,533,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,004,303.59. This trade represents a 16.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,089 shares of company stock valued at $5,178,619 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leonardo DRS

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 226.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 42.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leonardo DRS

(Get Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.