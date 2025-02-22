JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Price Target to $49.00

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LKQ. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Get LKQ alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LKQ

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ opened at $40.49 on Friday. LKQ has a 1 year low of $35.56 and a 1 year high of $53.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.72.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In related news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $416,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 359,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,975,186.92. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $781,500. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 40.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 91,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 16.0% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 257,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 35,493 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in LKQ by 94.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.