JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Position Increased by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 212.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,937 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 27,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

