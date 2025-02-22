KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.59 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.11). KCR Residential REIT shares last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11), with a volume of 13,930 shares trading hands.
KCR Residential REIT Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £3.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.83, a current ratio of 7.84 and a quick ratio of 6.14.
About KCR Residential REIT
KCR’s objective is capitalise on its position as the first REIT specialising in residential property in the private rented sector (PRS) to build a substantial investment portfolio that generates secure income flow for shareholders through the acquisition of property SPVs.
