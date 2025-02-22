KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.59 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.11). KCR Residential REIT shares last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11), with a volume of 13,930 shares trading hands.

KCR Residential REIT Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.83, a current ratio of 7.84 and a quick ratio of 6.14.

About KCR Residential REIT

KCR Residential REIT plc was admitted to AIM on the London Stock Exchange on 3 July 2015.

KCR’s objective is capitalise on its position as the first REIT specialising in residential property in the private rented sector (PRS) to build a substantial investment portfolio that generates secure income flow for shareholders through the acquisition of property SPVs.

