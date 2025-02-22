Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 23 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FICO. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total transaction of $10,843,422.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,026,643.74. The trade was a 12.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total transaction of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,832.76. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,170 shares of company stock worth $27,132,248. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,697.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.39. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $1,105.65 and a 52-week high of $2,402.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,919.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,972.35.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2,040.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,078.15.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

