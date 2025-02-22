Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 824 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Realty Income by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2,938.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 301,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,126,000 after purchasing an additional 291,647 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.1 %

Realty Income stock opened at $57.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 25 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.91%.

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.21.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

