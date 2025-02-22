Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.78 ($1.16) and traded as high as GBX 99.10 ($1.25). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 96.95 ($1.22), with a volume of 5,878 shares.

Kerry Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 95.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 91.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59. The firm has a market cap of £16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.57.

Kerry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.