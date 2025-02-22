Kestra Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,307 FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD)

Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IGLD. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $320,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the third quarter worth $346,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 17,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IGLD opened at $20.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Increases Dividend

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1186 per share. This is an increase from FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

