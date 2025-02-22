Kestra Investment Management LLC Invests $43,000 in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Ally Financial by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Ally Financial by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ALLY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

Insider Activity at Ally Financial

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson bought 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.45 per share, with a total value of $753,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 202,845 shares in the company, valued at $8,002,235.25. This trade represents a 10.39 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rhodes bought 25,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,033.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,033.06. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of ALLY opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $45.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

