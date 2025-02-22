Kestra Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP)

Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFGP. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,503,000. Archer Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,327,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,921,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,301,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,127,000 after purchasing an additional 194,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,195,000.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:DFGP opened at $53.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.96. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.86 and a 1-year high of $55.46.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend
About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF
The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.
