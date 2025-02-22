Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stake Cut by Kennon Green & Company LLC

Kennon Green & Company LLC cut its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark accounts for about 2.4% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 target price (down from $161.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.64.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $140.28 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $118.62 and a twelve month high of $149.30. The company has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 64.64%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

