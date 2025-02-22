Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13,351.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 311,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,288,000 after acquiring an additional 308,959 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 241.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 27,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, apricus wealth LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of KMB stock opened at $140.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.48. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $118.62 and a one year high of $149.30.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

