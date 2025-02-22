Kintegral Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Kintegral Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at $586,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in American Tower by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,421,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,743,000 after purchasing an additional 314,769 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,156,000. TigerOak Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $1,102,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $3,000,283.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,371,631.20. The trade was a 20.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $191.32 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $170.46 and a one year high of $243.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $89.40 billion, a PE ratio of 80.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.67 and a 200-day moving average of $207.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.42%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.79.



American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

