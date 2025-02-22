Kintegral Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Kintegral Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 1.1% of Kintegral Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Bank increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 17,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 15,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $131.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $212.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $84.43 and a 12 month high of $142.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.37 and its 200 day moving average is $119.77.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.68. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $16.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 13,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $1,783,811.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,891,872.80. This represents a 6.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total value of $2,380,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,076,654.40. The trade was a 17.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.27.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

