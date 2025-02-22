Kintegral Advisory LLC Has $4.54 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Kintegral Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,855 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $551,625,000 after buying an additional 867,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,727,827 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $354,933,000 after acquiring an additional 48,018 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Illumina by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,516,359 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $328,158,000 after acquiring an additional 87,599 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Illumina by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,168,057 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $282,735,000 after acquiring an additional 625,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Illumina by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,260,137 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $164,334,000 after acquiring an additional 54,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ILMN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Illumina from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Illumina from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Illumina from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Illumina from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.45.

ILMN stock opened at $94.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.01. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.50 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

