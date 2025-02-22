Kintegral Advisory LLC Sells 1,018 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kintegral Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $238.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.80 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.58.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.96.

In other news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

