Kintegral Advisory LLC Sells 1,488 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kintegral Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 0.8% of Kintegral Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $581,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its stake in Amgen by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 30,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.09.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total transaction of $2,585,603.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,025,590.94. This represents a 16.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David M. Reese sold 25,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.44, for a total transaction of $7,679,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,240,533.68. This represents a 40.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,341 shares of company stock worth $20,644,335. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $303.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.59. The stock has a market cap of $162.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.30 and a 1-year high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 126.09%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.