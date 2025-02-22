Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.36 and traded as high as C$30.95. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty shares last traded at C$30.84, with a volume of 108,001 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIF
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Performance
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation is a Canadian corporation. The company generates all of its revenue from its equity investment in Iron Ore Company of Canada, (IOC) and its IOC royalty and commission interests. IOC operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from LIORC.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Labrador Iron Ore Royalty
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.