Latam Logistic Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:LPA) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Latam Logistic Properties, S.A. (NYSEAMERICAN:LPA – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 8,643 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 14,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

Latam Logistic Properties Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

About Latam Logistic Properties

Logistic Properties of the Americas develops, builds and operates logistic real estate properties. The company was headquartered in San Rafael de Escazu, Costa Rica.

