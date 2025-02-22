Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Target by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,484,252 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,530,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732,801 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,980,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,555,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,414,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,461,456,000 after purchasing an additional 130,691 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Target by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,321,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $517,620,000 after buying an additional 62,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,053,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $475,914,000 after buying an additional 56,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $124.40 on Friday. Target Co. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.41 and a 200-day moving average of $142.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s payout ratio is 47.51%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Target from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Target from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.70.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

