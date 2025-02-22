Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Invests $232,000 in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohu by 49.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cohu by 59.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cohu alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COHU has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cohu from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Cohu Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $980.29 million, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.45. Cohu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.21.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Cohu had a negative net margin of 17.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu Profile

(Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.