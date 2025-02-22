Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,841 Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 290.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BCS stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 20.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.2737 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 28.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

