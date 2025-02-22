Leuthold Group LLC Cuts Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,335 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Select Medical worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 4.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter worth $30,000. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Select Medical by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Select Medical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,719 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SEM shares. Benchmark cut Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Select Medical from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Select Medical Price Performance

Shares of SEM stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average is $28.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $40.98.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Select Medical news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 32,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $674,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,980. The trade was a 59.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 4,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $99,530.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,602.20. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Featured Articles

