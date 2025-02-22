LifeSteps Financial Inc. Has $205,000 Holdings in Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. owned 0.25% of Genelux worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genelux during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genelux by 39.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 89,854 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genelux by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Genelux by 76.2% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Genelux in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNLX. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Genelux from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Genelux in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genelux has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ GNLX opened at $4.84 on Friday. Genelux Co. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of -1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

