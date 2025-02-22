LifeSteps Financial Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 9,244,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,877,000 after buying an additional 4,548,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,041,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,154,000 after buying an additional 677,344 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,692,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,098,000 after acquiring an additional 668,963 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 932.5% in the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 524,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 473,826 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,799,000.

SPTS opened at $29.08 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.12.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

