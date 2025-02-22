Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF-B) Shares Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-B – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.87 and last traded at $9.01. 887,634 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

Lions Gate Entertainment Stock Down 3.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

