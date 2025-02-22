Lipe & Dalton Has $505,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lipe & Dalton cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 144,529 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $44,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 27.9% in the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 52.4% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total transaction of $436,134.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,882. This trade represents a 49.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total transaction of $321,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,155. This trade represents a 10.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,205 shares of company stock worth $6,703,569 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $336.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $336.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.61.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $304.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.76. The company has a market capitalization of $218.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

