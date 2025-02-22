Lipe & Dalton Sells 584 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Lipe & Dalton trimmed its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,196 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 144.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 338 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 191.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

NASDAQ:COO opened at $88.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.76 and a 1-year high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

