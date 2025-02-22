Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,639,000. White Wing Wealth Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 326,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,437,000 after purchasing an additional 17,607 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 263.7% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 52,122 shares during the period. Finally, Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average of $50.52.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
