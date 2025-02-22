Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 1619716 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 11.45%. Analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 181,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,752 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 95,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,098,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,309,000 after buying an additional 4,914,680 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,078,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

