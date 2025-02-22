Logility Supply Chain Solutions (NASDAQ:LGTY) Posts Earnings Results

Logility Supply Chain Solutions (NASDAQ:LGTY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $25.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.09 million. Logility Supply Chain Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%.

Logility Supply Chain Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

LGTY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $14.08. 830,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,539. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $474.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,408.00 and a beta of 0.77. Logility Supply Chain Solutions has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $14.19.

Get Logility Supply Chain Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Logility Supply Chain Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Maxim Group cut shares of Logility Supply Chain Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

About Logility Supply Chain Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Logility Supply Chain Solutions Inc is a provider of AI-first supply chain management solutions engineered to help organizations build sustainable digital supply chains. Logility Supply Chain Solutions Inc, formerly known as American Software Inc, is based in ATLANTA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Logility Supply Chain Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logility Supply Chain Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.