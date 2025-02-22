Loop Capital Cuts JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $8.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Loop Capital from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JELD. B. Riley dropped their target price on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.56.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.33. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.75.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $895.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 125,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $987,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,042,190 shares in the company, valued at $95,133,301. The trade was a 1.05 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 310,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,500. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,842,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,165,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,545,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,984,000 after purchasing an additional 101,944 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,775,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,305,000 after purchasing an additional 634,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,701,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,319,000 after purchasing an additional 146,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

