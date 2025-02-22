LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA) Insider Purchases £11,200 in Stock

LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Stanyard purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £11,200 ($14,150.35).

LPA Group Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of LPA opened at GBX 55.50 ($0.70) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 59.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60. LPA Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 50 ($0.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 80 ($1.01).

LPA Group (LON:LPA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported GBX (2.46) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter. LPA Group had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 6.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that LPA Group Plc will post 1.9765494 EPS for the current year.

LPA Group Company Profile

LPA Group plc (AIM: LPA) is an innovation-led engineering specialist in electronic and electro-mechanical components and systems.

Focused on transport (rail and aviation), defence, infrastructure and industrial markets and supplying into hostile and challenging environments, LPA is known for engineering solutions to improve product reliability, reduce maintenance and life cycle costs.

The Group has three sites across the UK, selling to customers in the UK and overseas.

