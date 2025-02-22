Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG) Announces $0.26 Interim Dividend

Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.264 per share on Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.
Magellan Financial Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.01.
About Magellan Financial Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Magellan Financial Group
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Market Shift: These 3 Stocks Are Winning While Big Tech Lags
Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.