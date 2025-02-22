Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG) Announces $0.26 Interim Dividend

Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.264 per share on Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

Magellan Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.01.

About Magellan Financial Group

Magellan Financial Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in global equities and global listed infrastructure markets across the globe. Magellan Financial Group Limited founded in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

