Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.28. 23,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 259,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Maison Solutions Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 8.01.

Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Maison Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%.

Maison Solutions Company Profile

Maison Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores.

