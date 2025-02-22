Manufacturing Stocks To Research – February 21st

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, GE Vernova, Salesforce, Vertiv, and Oracle are the five Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares of companies that are involved in the process of producing and selling goods on a large scale. These companies can range from various sectors like automobiles, clothing, technology, and so forth. Investing in manufacturing stocks means buying a portion of ownership in these manufacturing companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

TSM traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,909,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,944,850. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $125.78 and a twelve month high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.22.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GEV traded down $28.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $331.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,994,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,083. The company has a market capitalization of $91.43 billion and a PE ratio of 59.56. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $447.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.16.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM traded down $7.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $310.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,870,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,111,246. The company has a market capitalization of $297.53 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.31. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.76.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

VRT traded down $8.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,196,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,955,368. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $61.25 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 75.43, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $4.02 on Friday, hitting $171.98. 3,858,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,949,446. Oracle has a 1-year low of $109.66 and a 1-year high of $198.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.05.

