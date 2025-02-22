Manufacturing Stocks To Watch Now – February 20th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Salesforce, Oracle, Lam Research, and Exxon Mobil are the five Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares of companies that produce finished goods from raw materials by using various production techniques. These stocks represent a portion of ownership in manufacturing companies engaged in sectors such as automobiles, clothing, steel production, etc., and their performance is often tied to the health of the overall economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

NYSE:TSM traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $199.91. 6,720,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,170,857. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $122.91 and a one year high of $226.40. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE:CRM traded down $5.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $319.23. 2,984,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,107,706. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.66. Salesforce has a one year low of $212.00 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $305.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $5.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $175.87. 4,902,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,076,706. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.67. Oracle has a one year low of $106.51 and a one year high of $198.31. The company has a market cap of $491.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Lam Research (LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.11. 8,974,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,185,844. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.90. Lam Research has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $113.00. The company has a market cap of $114.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.81. 6,633,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,710,191. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.53. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $102.88 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $491.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

