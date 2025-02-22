Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Issues Earnings Results

Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Marketing Alliance Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MAAL opened at $1.38 on Friday. Marketing Alliance has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.56.

Marketing Alliance Company Profile

The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe’s; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.

