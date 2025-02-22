Matauro LLC Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Matauro LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000. Matauro LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA IYM opened at $137.66 on Friday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $128.19 and a 52 week high of $153.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.87 million, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.89.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

