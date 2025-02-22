Matauro LLC Buys Shares of 4,270 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Matauro LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $92.87 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $89.16 and a 12-month high of $96.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.3414 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

